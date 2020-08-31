Southern California's Staples Center joins list of arenas that will serve as voting centers for November election

Instead of rooting for their favorite team, voters can cast their ballots at Staples Center starting Oct. 30 through Election Day on Nov. 3. The arena will also act as a vote-by-mail drop box location for those who prefer to drop their completed ballots at an official box provided by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder.
"It's the right decision at this critical time for our Country that once again we provide a safe and convenient location for our fans to come together, this time to exercise their right to vote," said Lee Zeidman, president of Staples Center.
The National Basketball Association has said that it plans to turn other arenas across the country into voting centers.
Dodger Stadium and The Forum in Inglewood will also be available for voters who want to cast their ballots in person or simply drop off their mail-in ballot.