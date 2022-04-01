Golden State Warriors

Warriors say Stephen Curry making 'good progress' in recovery, not expected to return yet

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, reacts after going for a loose ball during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors said on Friday NBA all-star Stephen Curry is making good progress in his recovery process, but is not expected to return during the regular season.

The team said Curry has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises under guidance from the Warriors' performance staff.



Curry has missed the last seven games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.

RELATED: Warriors Stephen Curry could return by start of NBA playoffs after spraining foot, ESPN sources say


He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, according to the team.

An update on Curry's status will be given on April 11, one day after the end of regular season.


