Warriors say Stephen Curry making 'good progress' in recovery, not expected to return yet

The team said Curry has spent the last two weeks performing various rehabilitation exercises under guidance from the Warriors' performance staff.
Stephen Curry update: pic.twitter.com/R1uLxfMXEj— Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) April 1, 2022
Curry has missed the last seven games after suffering a sprained ligament in his left foot on March 16 while playing against the Boston Celtics.
RELATED: Warriors Stephen Curry could return by start of NBA playoffs after spraining foot, ESPN sources say
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
He will gradually begin individual on-court activities next week, according to the team.
An update on Curry's status will be given on April 11, one day after the end of regular season.
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “We were hoping that maybe he could play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it’s turned out… I’m not too worried about him.”— Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) April 1, 2022