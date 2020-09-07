back to school

How to find a back to school laptop for your child amid shortages

By
Back to school in the virtual world is giving some parents real world problems. Finding the laptops they need has been a struggle for some families.

Electronics stores have been swamped with requests from parents looking for laptops. If you are having trouble finding a laptop, try looking at computer repair stores.

Eyewitness News spoke with employees at Top Tech Experts who fix and refurbish computers.

They are seeing a huge demand for computers as parents try to get everything they need for back to school.

Refurbished computers are much cheaper than brand new, and for the work your student will do, they make a lot of sense.

SEE ALSO: Ophthalmologists anticipate rise in eye strain as students start online learning
EMBED More News Videos

There are several tips you and your child can practice to avoid a trip to the eye doctor.



A couple of things to remember, make sure the computer has the Windows 10 operating system, that is virus protected, and that you test out the computer, camera and microphone before the first day of class.

"Wherever you are buying from, make sure that place has good reviews and a good reputation, but not only that. Check what kind of warranty they provide with the laptop you are buying," Alex Diaz of Top Tech Experts said. "Make sure you are set because new or used, things can go wrong. So make sure you are protected."

Another place to check for a computer for your child is with family members. See if anyone has an older computer you can use, but be sure to update the software so it can access your school's network.

RELATED: Register for a free computer with Comp-U-Dopt amid COVID-19 outbreak
EMBED More News Videos



Comp-U-Dopt has given away thousands of computers to those in need and is fielding hundreds of calls a week from families looking for computers.

They're still accepting donations, now more than ever. They'll take older laptops or monetary donations. Visit Comp-U-Dopt's website for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationback to schoolcomputerscoronavirustechnologyu.s. & worldlaptopscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-school lists in age of COVID-19: What to know
CA family struggles with distance learning from school parking lot
No in-person classes at Chico State due to COVID-19 infections
Stanford experts advises testing teachers, staff for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area hikers recount terrifying escape from Sierra National Forest fire
Journalists speak out after Merc quotes misogynistic blogger
Where your county lands on CA's new 4-tier reopening plan
AccuWeather Forecast: Record-shattering heat wave continues
Building a Better Bay Area: Changing Workplace
Massive crowds flock to SF beaches amid heat wave
Cal ISO lifts Stage 2 Emergency, no power outages planned
Show More
SF hits 100 degrees, 1st time since 2017
7,050-acre fire continues to rage near Yucaipa
Creek Fire: Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa counties
Wildfire updates: LNU, SCU complex fires more than 90% contained
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News