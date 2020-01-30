Hawaii's new Inouye Solar Telescope captures the incredibly detailed surface of the sun

The NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope provides unprecedented close-ups of the sun’s surface, but ultimately it will measure the sun’s corona – no total solar eclipse required. 😎



More: https://t.co/UsOrXJHaY1 #SolarVision2020 pic.twitter.com/DO0vf9ZzKC — National Science Foundation (@NSF) January 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The world's largest solar telescope has given astronomers the most detailed pictures ever recorded of the sun's surface.The brand new Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope atop the Haleakala summit on Hawaii's Island of Maui supplied the unprecedented close-up.The sun is the closest star to earth, but even then it is 93 million miles away. Before this new telescope, astronomers had to wait for a total solar eclipse to block the sun to study the surface.Research will go into studying the magnetic eruptions which can cause disruption to satellite communications and impact air travel.