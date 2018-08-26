MASS SHOOTING

Jacksonville shooting: Suspect, 2 others killed in Madden tournament shooting

ABC's Eva Pilgrim has the latest on a shooting at a Madden tournament in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Laura Heald)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --
A suspect and two others are dead after a shooting at a downtown Jacksonville restaurant that was hosting a video game tournament, according to authorities. Nine additional victims were shot nonfatally, and two victims had other injuries.

Authorities believe 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore is the suspect in the shooting. The suspect, who Sheriff Mike Williams said used a single firearm, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators have found the suspect's vehicle and say he stayed in the area the night before. The FBI searched Katz's south Baltimore home on Sunday evening, according to local media reports.

First responders were called to the scene at GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville Landing, an outdoor mall complex on the St. Johns River, at 1:34 p.m. local time, and officers arrived on the scene within two minutes. The shooting took place at a sanctioned "Madden NFL 19" competition, according to video game company Electronic Arts, which produces the Madden franchise.



EA Sports' website listed a player named David Katz as a 2017 championship winner.

The competition was streamed online; viewers could watch the games on the internet and see the players. Investigators were looking into online video that appeared to capture the scene right before the shooting began, Williams said. Additional video from the live stream appeared to show what sounded like gunfire ringing out before the stream abruptly ended.

A witness told local television station WJXX that the shooting started after an argument over the tournament. ABC has not been able to independently verify that claim.
A man who was participating in the Jacksonville Madden tournament but not in the room when gunshots rang out reacts to the fatal shooting.



Multiple members of the online gaming community stopped playing on the live-streaming service Twitch to react to reports of the shooting. "I'm not playing right now. This is too upsetting," gamer WalkerCLE said.



The NFL, which licenses its teams and players to EA for the Madden franchise, said in a statement that it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the shooting: "Our hearts go out to all those affected. We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement."

Investigators with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are en route to the scene, and the FBI's Jacksonville field office is assisting in the investigation. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has also offered state resources to assist in the investigation.

Pres. Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation and has spoken with Gov. Scott.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
