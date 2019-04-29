Suspect arrested in 2 Bay Area shootings now suspected of a third in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect who was arrested Friday in Nevada in connection with two fatal Bay Area shootings the same day is also a suspect in a third deadly Friday shooting, this one in Berkeley, police said Saturday.Members of a Bayview church could be heard shouting, "Help me call him, Jesus" on Saturday morning.The group was walking towards the 2600 block of Arelious Walker Drive. Candles and flowers were sprawled across the street where Laron Davis was gunned down outside a housing complex Friday afternoon.Police believe 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson is the shooter."This was his job," Darryl Davis, Laron's brother, said. "When he got shot, he was taking out the garbage or whatever. He came right here and the guy shot him."According to his brother, Laron Davis lived and worked at the housing complex on Arelious Walker Drive. Laron Davis was also just one victim of a shooting spree that stretched across the Bay on Friday."Lou (Laron) ain't got nothing but love," Darryl Davis said. "They called him, 'Big Lou.' I loved him from the heart. I raised him."Police said prior to the Bayview shooting, Jefferson killed a family member in Oakland.Loved ones have identified the family member as Marcus Jackson, a well-liked maintenance worker in Berkeley.According to a family friend, there was a dispute over property owned by Jackson ahead of the shooting.Following the Bayview murder, police claim Jefferson drove north, where he ran into deputies near South Lake Tahoe and crossed into Nevada."So he shot at us and we shot at him," Douglas County Sheriff Daniel Coverley said. "That's about as simple as it gets."After a chase and shooting a deputy, authorities said Jefferson crashed his car and was arrested.Late Saturday afternoon, UCPD Berkeley revealed the department is considering Jefferson a suspect in a Friday homicide in People's Park.The deputy shot during the exchange with Jefferson is expected to make a full recovery.