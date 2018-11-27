Suspect arrested in string of hate graffiti in Antioch

A suspect has been arrested after a string vandalism in Antioch left downtown buildings and churches covered with anti-Semitic graffiti. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
A suspect has been arrested after a string vandalism in Antioch left downtown buildings and churches covered with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Police say they received tips from several community members identifying Lawrence Phipps, 24, of Antioch as the suspect. A search of his residence revealed evidence connecting him to the crime, police said.

RELATED: Vandal covers downtown Antioch churches, buildings with swastikas and hate speech

At least 20 buildings in downtown Antioch were tagged obscenities and vulgar phrases, including churches and city hall.


A mural on Fourth St. was also vandalized with swastikas and vulgarities.
