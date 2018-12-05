Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County

A suspect is dead after exchanging gunfire with a Contra Costa Sheriff's deputy in unincorporated Martinez. Pacheco Blvd. is closed. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Martinez Wednesday morning, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office.

Around 9:30 a.m. a deputy spotted a suspect with a warrant for his arrest in the area of Pacheco Blvd. and Adelaide Dr.



The confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire.

The officer was uninjured, but the suspect was killed.

It is unclear how the incident escalated to a shooting, or what the suspect's warrant was for.

People in nearby businesses tell ABC7 News they heard four to five gunshots.

Pacheco Blvd. is closed with investigators on scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates.
