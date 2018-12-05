Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Contra Costa County

#BREAKING @CoCoSheriff confirms that the suspect in an officer involved shooting in #Martinez on Pacheco at Adelaide has died. Happened just after 9:30 this morning. Pacheco is completely blocked. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/8w3lNdJNLD — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) December 5, 2018

One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Martinez Wednesday morning, according to the Contra Costa Sheriff's Office.Around 9:30 a.m. a deputy spotted a suspect with a warrant for his arrest in the area of Pacheco Blvd. and Adelaide Dr.The confrontation led to an exchange of gunfire.The officer was uninjured, but the suspect was killed.It is unclear how the incident escalated to a shooting, or what the suspect's warrant was for.People in nearby businesses tell ABC7 News they heard four to five gunshots.Pacheco Blvd. is closed with investigators on scene.