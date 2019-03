EMBED >More News Videos A conservative organization has released a video of an assault on the U.C. Berkeley campus involving a conservative activist and another man.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect in a videotaped assault on the UC Berkeley campus is now in custody. UC Police arrested Zachary Greenburg Friday.Police say he's the man that was seen in the video wearing black in the altercation in Sproul Plaza on Feb. 19.The alleged victim in the incident wasn't a student but a recruiter for Turning Point USA, a conservative action group.Greenburg isn't a student either. He was booked into jail Friday and awaits charges from the Alameda County District Attorney's office.