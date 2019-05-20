1 Auburn officer killed, 2 injured after being shot by man wearing camouflage body armor and helmet

AUBURN, Alabama -- Authorities in Alabama announced that a man suspected of killing one Auburn police officer and wounding two others near campus has been arrested.

Auburn Campus Safety made an "all clear" announcement on Twitter and said police reported the suspect was in custody.


Local and state law enforcement had been searching for 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes, who they said was armed and wearing camouflage body armor and a helmet.

An Auburn police release said officers responded late Sunday night to a reported domestic disturbance and were shot at by Grady.

One officer was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center, another officer was undergoing surgery and the third officer was being treated at a separate hospital. Both wounded officers are expected to recover.

The state Law Enforcement Agency activated a Blue Alert, which is used when officers are killed or critically wounded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
