Police: Unmarked SFPD car called in for backup hits officer and suspect, suspect in life-threatening condition

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A San Francisco Police officer and suspect were hit by an unmarked police car at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street Saturday.Police believe the suspect was part of an auto burglary.SFPD says the officer was trying to take the suspect into custody when they were hit by the undercover vehicle, which had been called to the scene for backup.The suspect was taken to the hospital and is in life-threatening condition.The officer was also taken to the hospital, but is not in life-threatening condition. Another officer at the scene told ABC7 News he's expected to be OK.Details of how the police car struck the two are unclear at this time.A second car burglary suspect was arrested in the incident.Information about the initial alleged car burglary or how the suspects were identified as such has not been released.Geary Blvd. was closed from Gough to Fillmore for several hours creating heavy traffic in the Japantown area.Further details are not available at this time.