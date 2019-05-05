Suspect shot, killed after police say he hit, dragged officer in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A suspected car thief is dead after being shot and killed by San Jose police when they say he rammed, dragged and pinned one of their own in a stolen car.San Jose police were called about 12:55 p.m. Saturday to the area of Kollmar Drive and Story Road on a report of a stolen vehicle. Police Sgt. Enrique Garcia said officers found the vehicle in the rear carport area of an apartment complex there.A man was in the vehicle, alone, in the driver's seat, Garcia said. Three San Jose police officers blocked the stolen vehicle in and ordered the suspect out of the car; instead, Garcia said, the suspect drove his vehicle toward the police officers; one officer was hit by the vehicle, and pinned between the stolen car and a parked civilian vehicle, Garcia said.All three officers fired at the suspect, striking him at least once. The suspect was taken to a local hospital, Garcia said, where he was pronounced dead.The injured police officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious but non-life threatening injuries. No other officers were injured.Police did not release any suspect information Saturday. The Santa Clara County Coroner's Office will release more information upon confirmation of the suspect's identity and notification of the suspect's family.The officers involved will be placed on routine paid administrative leave, Garcia said.The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office and the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit are jointly investigating the shooting. The San Jose Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit, the San Jose City Attorney's Office and the Office of the Independent Police Auditor are monitoring the case.Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact San Jose police Detective Sergeant Ali Miri or Detective Gabriel Cuenca at (408) 277-5283.