Suspected driver arrested after 14-year-old Oakland boy dragged in hit-and-run

#DEVELOPING @oaklandpoliceca release photo of Leah Conner, charged with multiple felonies in hit and run of 14 year old Oakland boy riding his bike in #Fruitvale #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/MzBhrj6bmu — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 27, 2019

#DEVELOPING Grandmother of 14 yr old boy struck and dragged by hit and run driver on Jan 2. describes how young Carlos Prieto III is doing. Boy is still in hospital after multiple surgeries. @oaklandpoliceca have announced arrest of suspected driver. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/hX0BYJ1F3V — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) January 27, 2019

Police in Oakland have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run accident that left a 14-year-old boy severely injured.Thirty-six-year-old Leah Conner faces multiple felony counts including assault with a deadly weapon, and leaving the scene of an accident, as well as DUI.Police say there are no other suspects.Fourteen-year-old Carlitos was riding his bike on 35th avenue near the Fruitvale Bart station Jan. 2 when he was struck and dragged by a vehicle.Community members organized a Ride-Out at the Fruitvale BART station this Sunday at 11am to help raise money for Carlito's GoFundMe, which has raised almost $50,000 of the $100,000 goal.