Search underway for Colorado mom of 2 who disappeared during bike ride

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. -- A search continues for a mother of two who vanished two weeks ago during a bike ride, and her husband is offering a hefty reward for information leading to her return.

Police said Suzanne Morphew disappeared after leaving her Chaffee County home for a solo ride on Mother's Day.

When the 49-year-old mother of two didn't return, a neighbor called police.

So far, police only recovered her bike and an unspecified personal item from their search on the rugged mountain terrain.

"It makes total sense that they're not going to really share what they find or not find until they complete the search," said Brad Garnett, an ABC News consultant and former FBI agent.

This weekend, the FBI and local law enforcement reportedly focused their search on a specific property in Salida, a city located about 100 miles west of Colorado Springs.

Authorities did not reveal what brought them to this area but said "the property owner is fully cooperative with law enforcement and is not connected with the disappearance."

This comes nearly a week after her husband Barry issued a desperate plea on social media, offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her return.

"If anyone is out there who can hear this that has you, please ... no questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you," he said in the video.

Family members said Barry Morphew was out of town at the time of her disappearance, KMGH-TV reported.

Anyone with information on Suzanne Morphew's whereabouts is asked to call a tip line at (719) 312-7530.
