HURRICANE FLORENCE

Swans rescued from path of Hurricane Florence make a new friend

Swans rescued from the North Carolina coast after Hurricane Florence bore down have become adorably fast friends with a third swan they met at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue. (Carolina Waterfowl Rescue/Storyful)

INDIAN TRAIL, NC --
Swans evacuated from the North Carolina coast after Hurricane Florence have become adorably fast friends with another rescue swan.

The first of the three swans was brought to Carolina Waterfowl Rescue after its mate was killed shortly before Florence struck. The second two swans were rescued from the coast of Wilmington after the storm.

Caretakers at Carolina Waterfowl Rescue put the three birds together at their facility in Indian Trail, North Carolina, "and they haven't stopped doing their dance since," according to director Jennifer Gordon.

"It's unusual for swans to (form) groups of three, so this is definitely a special bond," she added.
