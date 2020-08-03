Business

Need a summer escape? You can rent out your neighbor's pool through this new app

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An app that allows you to rent a pool by the hour is making a big splash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeowners across the country are using Swimply to list their backyard pools as many people look for some fun in the sun without traveling and practicing social distancing.

The app and website was pitched as the "airbnb for swimming pools" in Season 11 of ABC's "Shark Tank."

The average pool costs $45 per hour and is based on pool area size, amenities, timing and demand, according to Swimply.

RELATED: Is it safe to go swimming in a pool during the coronavirus pandemic?

We found a salt water pool in Novato for $45 an hour and a "Tiki Pool" for rent in Atherton for $60 an hour.

The listing calls it "the perfect place to unwind and relax!"

Swimply also has listings in the South Bay, North Bay and East Bay. A search of the Bay Area shows options range from $30 and $100 an hour.
