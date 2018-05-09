DRONES

Federal government approves first ten permits to fly drones farther, and over people

EMBED </>More Videos

Wednesday, the Federal government announced the first ten places where they'll allow drones to fly without a pilot anywhere in sight -- on a strictly experimental basis. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Wednesday, the Federal government announced the first ten places where they'll allow drones to fly without a pilot anywhere in sight -- on a strictly experimental basis.

In a Washington, D.C. press conference, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao called drones, "the most significant new development in aviation since the beginning of the jet age."

RELATED: What you need to know about drones

At the press conference, Chao announced the approval of the first ten applications to fly drones without current restrictions, which prohibit commercial drones from flying over people, at night, or outside the pilot's line of sight.

Among the approvals were some Bay Area companies: Google's parent Alphabet will make deliveries in Virginia, and Uber will work toward its air taxi in San Diego. Apple plans to use drones for mapping in North Carolina. But Amazon, even with its hugely popular "Prime Air" drone delivery videos, did not make the list.

State and local governments had to apply along with companies. Kansas had a large delegation at the press conference and touted its readiness with a statewide drone traffic management system. The city of Reno is playing host to startup Flirtey, which plans to deliver defibrillators by drone in medical emergencies.

"This initiative will truly save lives," said Reno's mayor on a live stream during the press event.

The pilot program will pave the way for something a lot of people and companies have been waiting for: the ability to fly a drone without a pilot on the ground looking up at it.

"It will open up a whole slew of opportunities for industry," said David Bhurman, who manages regulatory affairs for San Francisco-based Airware.

Airware makes software to pilot drones for otherwise dangerous tasks like inspecting rooftops and utility poles. They've needed special exemptions for certain jobs, like flying at night.

RELATED: Drones may be used to fly blood to hospitals in Palo Alto

"Things like water intrusion, which can only be detected at night, and via a thermal camera," Buhrman said.

Buhrman spent six years working for the FAA, and said he got used to the slow pace of government work.

"This is probably the quickest the FAA has moved on any type of regulation," he said. "We're not used to seeing this."

But in one sense, the government had no choice but to move quickly. AirMap co-founder Greg McNeal said there's mounting pressure as other countries soar past the United States with laws that allow compelling real-world uses for drones.

"I think if they'd sat there and done nothing, you'd have an industry that can literally save lives that would be mostly on the sidelines," McNeal said.

AirMaps makes software that allows governments to communicate with drone operators where they can and can't fly -- and streamlines the process of applying for special flight permits.

McNeal said public opinion is clear: people are worried about safety and privacy. In light of those concerns, he said the Federal government is doing the right thing by making applicants demonstrate that they're working directly with the communities where their drones will fly.

"Drones might be operating in downtown areas, and people really want to have a voice in how that takes place," he said.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on drones.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologydronespoliticsFAAuberflying taxiresearch
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DRONES
Drones helping to fight wildfires in California
OVER IT: Public piers replace old Bay Bridge pilings
Father's swimming pool drone could help stop child drownings
500 Intel drones light up skies above Travis Air Force Base
Bay Area drones track Kilauea lava flow
More drones
TECHNOLOGY
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Tips on getting a password manager
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
More Technology
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News