Google unveils tool to make virtual reality tours more accessible

Wednesday's big splash at day two of Google's developers conference in Mountain View was a new tool that aims to make virtual reality tours more accessible. (KGO-TV)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) --
Wednesday's big splash at day two of Google's developers conference in Mountain View was a new tool that aims to make virtual reality tours more accessible.

KLM Airlines put together a training video using Google's new tool called Tour Creator.

Not only do you feel like you're actually on the plane, but you can click on information points.

All you need is a few 360-degree photos which you can upload from your camera or pull from Google Street View. Then, you compose your own tour.

Students in Pennsylvania used Tour Creator to share with the world their rural farming community.

And a New York-based apparel company which hires autistic individuals uses the VR tours to acclimate their employees to ensure their success.

"Tour Creator has allowed us to habituate our staff and our employees before they even come in the building."

Once you create the tour, it's embeddable and shareable.

You can view the finished product with a VR viewer if you want, but the real difference here is that you don't need one.

You can view it through a normal web browser.

Google hopes removing the barriers will encourage more people and small businesses to create more virtual reality content.

