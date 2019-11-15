hulu

Hulu increasing price of its live streaming plan next month

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Cord cutters are going to have to pay a little more for Hulu's live television service.

It was announced on Friday the price is jumping from $45 a month to $55.

The change kicks in next month.

Hulu says the increase will allow to keep "delivering the best live and on-demand TV experience" for its subscribers.

This announcement comes just days after the Disney Plus streaming service rolled out.

Disney is one of the companies that owns Hulu, and is the parent company of ABC7 news.
