Silicon Valley company builds its own 'Robocop'

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Silicon Valley company is trying its hand at making a real Robocop.
SRI International of Menlo Park is showing off a prototype of its "go-between." That's a robot designed to go between an officer and driver during a traffic stop.
It contains a camera, microphone and speaker system.
The robot would be controlled by the officer.
