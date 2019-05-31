Technology

Silicon Valley company builds its own 'Robocop'

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- A Silicon Valley company is trying its hand at making a real Robocop.

SRI International of Menlo Park is showing off a prototype of its "go-between." That's a robot designed to go between an officer and driver during a traffic stop.

It contains a camera, microphone and speaker system.

The robot would be controlled by the officer.
