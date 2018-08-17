7 ON YOUR SIDE

Password managers can be challenging

EMBED </>More Videos

How many passwords do you have? How would you like to trade them all in for just one, ultra-secure password? It is possible, but a 7 On Your Side tryout finds you have to really want it. (KGO-TV)

By
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) --
How many passwords do you have? How would you like to trade them all in for just one, ultra-secure password? It is possible, but a 7 On Your Side tryout finds you have to really want it.

We are told to have a different password for every website. Depending which study you believe, that means the average computer user needs somewhere between 25 and 100 unique passwords to protected their accounts. That is a lot to keep up with, so to help with that there are password managers.

Those are apps that securely hold our passwords, then dole them out when we sign into websites where they're needed. Sounds fast and easy, but the set up process can be challenging.

VIDEO: 'Don't change your password,' from the man who told us to change it

Joe Ridout is with the consumer advocacy group Consumer Action. He agreed to look at password managers while I followed along and kept track. While he worked he told me, "This is not a very easy or straightforward process."

Joe is used to working his computers, he is not a newbie, and the going was slow. Some of the apps wouldn't even download into his computer.

"This is not very intuitive," he says, and that is exactly what I experienced when I downloaded several password managers.

What I imagined to be a straightforward project, turned into an ordeal.

Edward Zeidan founded Lafayette-based Lamorinda Technology, a firm specializing in IT support for individuals and small businesses.

He says password managers, "Do take a little work to get used to, there's a little bit of learning time involved with a password manager."

So can an average person figure it out eventually? "Yes," he tells me, "but with several hours' worth of studying."

He says it is worth the time, that his password manager is one of his favorite programs.

If you want to get a password manager, take these three steps.
  • Look for an app that works with your operating system -- that's a major issue.


  • Use a free trial to see if the app you select is a good fit


  • Set aside ample time to learn the app and input all of those user names and passwords.


"I think the idea of simplifying with a universal password is outstanding," Consumer Action's Joe Ridout tells me. "But the password managers I tried today were anything but easy, efficient or helpful."

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
technologyapppasswordcomputers7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsLafayette
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: 'Don't change your password' (from the man who told us to change it)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Monterey County Fair
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Here are the hottest superhero, adventure toys in stores now
Consumer Catch-up: FDA approves generic EpiPen, Chipotle food safety training
More 7 On Your Side
TECHNOLOGY
How the worldwide ATM hacking threat could affect you and your money
Los Angeles subway system to screen passengers with body scanners
I-Team investigation: The risks of using fast payment apps
How to find and delete where Google knows you've been
More Technology
Top Stories
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
Nia Wilson's family files claim against BART after fatal stabbing
Police: 3 bodies found, identified as pregnant wife, 2 kids killed by husband
Good Samaritans rescue people in car teetering on San Mateo Co. cliff
Nancy Pelosi eyes speakership despite the critics
Hundreds pay tribute to fallen CHP officer at memorial service
Oakland Ghost Ship trial likely early next year
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
Show More
San Jose State climate scientists gather data to forecast wildland fire behavior
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for Aug. 31
VIDEOS: Fallen CHP officer honored at Vacaville memorial by family, friends
Consumer Catch-up: No CA pot bank, EpiPen shortage
Man accused of stealing CHP vehicle, Sacramento students' bus arrested
More News