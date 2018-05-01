7 ON YOUR SIDE

7 ON YOUR SIDE TIPS: What to do if you lose Verizon cell service

Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service? (KGO-TV)

By
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Novato residents say their Verizon service has been unpredictable for more than a week. So what do you do if you don't have service?

7 On Your Side went looking for answers. When we asked Verizon if customers can get a credit on their bill for that time period if they are without service for several days, we were referred to Verizon's official statement that does not address that question.

So 7 On Your Side asked the consumer group The Utility Reform Network, it said consumers should document the service loss, complain to Verizon and file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC's complaint page is fast and easy to fill out, but there are published concerns that consumers are not well served by the process.

Nonetheless, you should file a complaint.

The California Public Utilities Commission has provisions for refunds for outages in landline service but not wireless service.

Click here to file a complaint with the FCC.

