Teen girl killed, firefighter hurt in Orinda house fire

A 16-year-old girl and a firefighter was hurt in a fire in Orinda Sunday morning, according to fire officials.Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 524 Moraga Way just before 4 a.m. Crews arrived to find a home engulfed in flames.Nine engines responded to the home and the fire was under control by just after 5 a.m.One occupant of the home died, and two others and one firefighter suffered burn injuries and were transported to hospitals.Moraga Way between Ivy Dr. and Coral Dr. will be closed until at least noon due to the fire.The cause of the fire is under investigation.