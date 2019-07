This is the truck that hit a 19-year-old girl at San Jose and Seneca Avenues in #SF. Police say she was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/0WyejviPml — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) April 15, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A teenager has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a truck in San Francisco on Monday, police said.The crash happened at Seneca Avenue near Leadership High School.Police say the victim is 19-years-old. The teen was crossing the street when she was hit, according to witnesses.Police say the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating.