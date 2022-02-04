Firefighters investigating 2-alarm fire outside Tesla factory in Fremont

Update: The cause of the 2-alarm fire at the Tesla Factory (45500 Fremont Blvd) is under investigation. Crews are separating smoldering cardboard and dousing debris w/ foam. Mutual Aid was received from both @MilpitasFire & @AlamedaCoFire. All mutual aid units have been released. pic.twitter.com/jIgDpsp0eM — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) February 4, 2022

Firefighters are at the scene of a 2-alarm fire at the Tesla Factory (45500 Fremont Blvd). The fire is outside and mainly comprised of packing materials (cardboard pallets). Mutual aid has been requested from Milpitas FD. No reports of injuries. — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) February 4, 2022

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire that burned outside of the Tesla Factory in Fremont on Friday.The fire happened at 45500 Fremont Blvd. just after 1p.m.Fremont fire officials say it burned mostly cardboard packing materials and pallets.The fire was knocked down around 2:30p.m.There are no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation.