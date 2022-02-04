fremont

Firefighters investigating 2-alarm fire outside Tesla factory in Fremont

EMBED <>More Videos

Firefighters respond to 2-alarm fire outside Fremont Tesla factory

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire that burned outside of the Tesla Factory in Fremont on Friday.

The fire happened at 45500 Fremont Blvd. just after 1p.m.

Fremont fire officials say it burned mostly cardboard packing materials and pallets.



The fire was knocked down around 2:30p.m.



There are no reports of injuries and the cause is under investigation.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fremontteslafirefremont
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FREMONT
Fremont police say deadly shooting was justified, release footage
Fremont mayor addresses refusal to kneel, as hundreds march to police HQ
WATCH IN 60: SF parade concerns, RV parking blocked, 49ers coach talks Super Bowl loss
Your evening headlines from ABC7
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: US death toll from coronavirus hits 900K
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
No rain: Up to 36 consecutive dry days recorded in parts of Bay Area
Suspect ID'd, released on bail after arrest in SoFi Stadium fight
Pence: Trump is 'wrong' to say election could be overturned
SF considers taxing empty apartment units amid housing crisis
No bail for Bay Area 'party mom' accused of teen sex parties
Show More
Missing money from bank deposits? Here's how to protect yourself
Oakland nonprofit dedicated to improving education for young Black men
SJ agency works to connect people of color to mental health resources
Woodside says mountain lions prevent building of affordable housing
VIDEO: Whale and dolphin play off Hawaii coast
More TOP STORIES News