Toddler injured after self-inflicted gunshot wound in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office say the toddler injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound is son of a sergeant. (KTRK)

HOCKLEY, Texas --
The stepson of a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant was injured in an apparent self-inflicted shooting Tuesday evening.

RELATED: 2-year-old in Texas dies from self-inflected gunshot wound

Deputies with the same agency responded to the 31000 block of Dunham Lake Drive in Hockley around 6:30 p.m.

One parent was home with the boy, but it's not clear where the gun was being kept, a sheriff's spokesman said.


It's also not clear whether it was a privately owned weapon or a service firearm used in the shooting

The boy's current condition is not known, but he was air lifted to the medical center around 7:00 p.m.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotchild injuredgunsu.s. & worldgun violenceTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police: 2-year-old in Fresno dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Police: 2-year-old in Texas dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News