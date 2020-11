Bay Area Thanksgiving Day forecast: Here's the warmest time to eat outside

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

If your Thanksgiving Day dinner plans include eating outside, ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco says the weather will be nice -- especially during the mid afternoon hours."We will have high clouds, sunshine and no chance of wet weather," said Nicco.Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows temperatures will be near 60 around noon."If you want to go outside between noon and two, that's really when it's warmest during this time of the year, expect 60 at the coast, 64 in the bay and 67 inland," said Nicco.Temperatures will begin to cool around 4 p.m."Hopefully, if you are going to be outside during the evening hours, you'll have a heater because we will drop into the 50s by 6 p.m. and the 40s by 8 p.m.," said Nicco. "I hope that helps you decide whether to go outside during this holiday season. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!"