Thanksgiving Day to bring sunny, breezy weather to Bay Area

"Other than some breezy conditions on Thanksgiving, it's going to be a great day to be outside," said Nicco.
If your plans include a trip to the beach in the morning -- watch out for big swells, up to 24 feet, says Nicco.
RELATED: Guidance for every Bay Area county on testing, gatherings, quarantine
High Surf Advisory will remain in effect until noon Thursday.
"The waves will be large, they will be erratic," warned Nicco. "They will cause some erosion. There will be sneaker waves, so just don't turn your back on the water."
Breezy conditions are also developing for Thursday.
"We could have around a 10-20 mile per hour gust, even 25-30 in some of our higher elevations," said Nicco.
If you are thinking about hosting your get-togethers outside and safely practice social distancing, Nicco says temperatures will reach 58 to 62 degrees around noon.
RELATED: Appointments for COVID-19 tests before Thanksgiving hard to come by
"It will 60 to 66 at 2 p.m.," explained Nicco. "That's going to be our warmest time. We will drop down into the upper 50s to mid-60s by 4 p.m."
You will need to grab a jacket, blanket, heater or sweater if you are going to be outside once the sun sets at 4:52 p.m.
"Temperatures will be falling into the 50s by 6 p.m.," said Nicco. "Happy Thanksgiving!"
