ABC premieres

Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson talk 'The Conners' season 3 and tackling the pandemic

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- "The Conners" enter season 3 by tackling the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The show has never been one to shy away from current events and prides itself on being relatable to American families and the challenges they face.

"There was no way that 'The Conners' wasn't going to be present in the world as it is today and not tackle the virus and where we are," said Laurie Metcalf, "Jackie." "They deal with hard issues and the miraculous feats that the writers are able to do, they make things funny that you otherwise couldn't imagine could be."

"'The Conners' isn't going to miss an opportunity when there is a crisis, they're going to dive right into it, you know that's what they always do," said Lecy Goranson, "Becky." "I do think there's something to be said for the will of human beings and the will of a family to pull through."



"It's taken all this time to see the Wellman Plastics set come back and that's been 32 years since that came back, and it's remarkable really the history that this show has," Metcalf said. "They've gone from kids to peers."

Don't miss the big season 3 premiere of "The Conners" tonight at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC. Next week, you won't want to miss the fan-favorite Halloween episode!

