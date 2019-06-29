Thieves smash SUV into Walgreens in San Mateo, steal ATM machine

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- San Mateo police are asking for the public's help to catch a group of thieves who stole an ATM on Wednesday.Just before 4 a.m., the thieves smashed a stolen SUV into a Walgreens and drove away with the store's ATM.Surveillance video captured the break-in on E. Third Avenue. It happened while the Walgreen's was closed.Officers found the SUV and the ATM a short distance from the store.