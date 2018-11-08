THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims who died in California nightclub

Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean talks about Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the shooting. (Ron Helus/Facebook)

At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California.

Here's what we know so far about those who died.

Cody Coffman

Coffman, 22, was identified as one of the victims by his family.

"We just got word that my son was one of the those who were killed. This was my first-born son," Cody's father Jason said in an emotional interview.

Cody leaves behind three little brothers. He also has a little sister on the way. Jason said Cody dreamed of serving his country and was talking to recruiters about joining the Army.

"I am speechless and heartbroken," his father said. "My life has changed forever."

Sgt. Ron Helus

Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus was a 54-year-old father who lived in Moorpark, California. Helus, who had served on the force for 29 years, was responding to the shooting when he was shot. He died at the hospital.

"Ron was a hard working, dedicated sheriff's sergeant," Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said of Helus, who was a friend. "He was totally committed. He gave his all. And tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero."

