Thousands of PG&E customers without power in East Bay

A major outage Sunday morning has cut power to thousands of customers in Richmond, El Cerrito, Kensington, Albany and Berkeley.The outage includes 25,000 accounts in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond.BART reports that the downtown Berkeley station is closed and advises passengers to exit at the Ashby or North Berkeley stations.PG&E representatives were not immediately available for comment.