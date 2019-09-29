Thousands of PG&E customers without power in East Bay

A major outage Sunday morning has cut power to thousands of customers in Richmond, El Cerrito, Kensington, Albany and Berkeley.

The outage includes 25,000 accounts in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond.

BART reports that the downtown Berkeley station is closed and advises passengers to exit at the Ashby or North Berkeley stations.

PG&E representatives were not immediately available for comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
berkeleyrichmondel cerritopower outage
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 suspects injured in San Mateo police shooting
Fire shuts down weddings, birthday party in Sonoma County
3 teens wounded in shooting after De Anza High School football game in Richmond
LIST: The most haunted places in the Bay Area
16 deals for National Coffee Day
NYPD officer, suspect killed during struggle in the Bronx
'Klepto Cat' leads Bay Area parade
Show More
Elon Musk unveils new 'Starship' spacecraft
Bruce Bochy honored with key to the city
Klay Thompson's new shoe dropping soon
Athletics beat Mariners' 1-0, will host AL wild-card game
String of San Francisco restaurants closing their doors
More TOP STORIES News