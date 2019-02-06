A terrifying explosion and fire took place in San Francisco's Jordan Park neighborhood on Wednesday.The incident began at 1:18 p.m. when a construction crew hit a gas line, sparking an explosion and fire at Geary Boulevard and Parker Avenue.The eight to 10 crew members on the scene were safely evacuated and no one was hurt.At least five buildings, including the Hong Kong Lounge II restaurant, caught fire.The fire department ordered the evacuation of a one-square block area, while PG&E crews worked to shut off the gas."It's complicated what they have to do, get into the street and shut that down, while keeping their workers safe, it's really a third alarm, that's what it is at this point," said SF Fire Chief Joanne Hayes White.A third alarm response means more than 100 firefighters are on the scene.It took about two hours and 20 minutes to turn off the gas and then fire went out.