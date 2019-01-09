TRAFFIC

1 killed in box truck crash on northbound Hwy 101 in San Jose; traffic snarled

A driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel before a deadly crash on Highway 101 in San Jose, according to the CHP. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
One person has died after a large box truck overturned in San Jose on Highway 101.

The CHP says the driver of the box truck may have fallen asleep at the wheel and has been hospitalized. The passenger in the box truck died, according to authorities.

Driver fatigue is a major issue for us," said Sgt. Daniel Hill with the California Highway Patrol. "Sleepy drivers do appear to be the same as drunk drivers. We encourage people if they are feeling tired to not continue their journey to pull over, take a nap, take a rest. Don't rely on coffee or energy drinks to keep you awake because those won't be effective. Really, the best remedy for feeling tired on the road is to take a nap."

Only one northbound Highway 101 lane is open near McKee Road.

There is no estimated time to reopen lanes.

