1 person killed following head-on collision involving CAL FIRE vehicle

PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) -- One person has been killed following a head-on crash between a CAL FIRE SUV and a Jeep outside Petaluma.The crash happened along Highway 116, that's the Lakeville Highway, near Stage Gulch Road.The Highway Patrol first received reports of the crash just after 2:30 Friday afternoon.We are awaiting more information about which car the person who died was in.There is an extended closure for the Lakeville Highway between Highway 37 and Stage Gulch Road while the CHP does their investigation.