SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, a 12-year-old boy has been hit by a car at Leavenworth and Golden Gate.
The boy has been rushed to San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.
The driver stayed at the scene.
Police have cordoned off streets for their investigation.
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in San Francisco
