12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after being hit by car in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In San Francisco, a 12-year-old boy has been hit by a car at Leavenworth and Golden Gate.

The boy has been rushed to San Francisco General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to San Francisco police.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Police have cordoned off streets for their investigation.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
