TRAFFIC

19-vehicle crash on 15 Freeway in Cajon Pass leaves dozens injured; all SB lanes closed

EMBED </>More Videos

The crash in Southern California involved 19 cars and left 35 people injured. Officials say visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.

By ABC7.com staff
CAJON PASS, Calif. --
San Bernardino County firefighters were responding Wednesday morning to a 19-vehicle crash on the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass that left 35 people injured and prompted the closure of all southbound lanes, authorities said.

The chain-reaction pileup occurred about 9:30 a.m. at Oak Hill Road and left most of the victims with moderate to minor injuries, according to the county fire department, which was performing triage at the crash site.

The majority of the patients declined to be transported to a hospital, according to fire officials.

Weather was a contributing factor to the collision, investigators said. Visibility was poor in the area due to heavy fog.

A Caltrans camera showed a miles-long backup of traffic at the scene.

It was unclear when the southbound side of the interstate would be reopened. Drivers were urged to use Ranchero Road as an alternative route.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficI-15CHPcalifornia highway patrolcrashfogcollisiontraffic accidentcar crashSouthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Grapevine reopens after drivers stuck in snow for hours
2 killed, 4 hurt after SUV slams into tree in Antioch
Commute Challenge: Here's the fastest way from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
Commute Challenge: Driving from Bay Area to Lake Tahoe
More Traffic
Top Stories
Accuweather Forecast: Heavy rounds of rain coming to Bay Area
Preparations being made as heavy rainfall and high winds take aim at Bay Area
3.4 magnitude earthquake, 2 aftershocks strike Piedmont
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Driver killed after getting pinned by his own garbage truck in Daly City
Storm triggering early problems on North Bay roadways
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Show More
6 injured, 20 displaced in 2-alarm fire at 2 homes in SF
Storm could make Bay Area evening commutes treacherous
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Police say wet roads likely to blame for North Bay truck crash
Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday
More News