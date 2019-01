Two people have been killed after a Honda SUV slammed into a tree in Antioch. It happened just after 9:00 p.m. Friday, on Lone Tree Way near Hillcrest Avenue.Police say there were six people inside the car, all of them were juveniles. Four others were also hurt.Two of the victims suffered major injuries and were flown to John Muir Medical Center.Officers are investigating whether the slick streets played a role in the crash since it was raining on and off Friday night.