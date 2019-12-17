2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-80 in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole have reopened after a double-fatal, wrong-way, head-on collision late Monday forced the closure of multiple lanes into early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.The CHP said the collision that killed at least two people was first reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday just west of Appian Way. All lanes were cleared at 3:37 a.m.No further information on other injuries or what led up to the collision was immediately provided.