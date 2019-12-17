Traffic

2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash on I-80 in Pinole

PINOLE, Calif. -- All lanes of eastbound Interstate Highway 80 in Pinole have reopened after a double-fatal, wrong-way, head-on collision late Monday forced the closure of multiple lanes into early Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision that killed at least two people was first reported at 11:43 p.m. Monday just west of Appian Way. All lanes were cleared at 3:37 a.m.

No further information on other injuries or what led up to the collision was immediately provided.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficpinolewrong wayi 80crash
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating double-homicide near Vallejo
AccuWeather forecast: More rain on the way
Car burglary suspect burned after breaking into SJ home
SF Embarcadero Navigation Center set to open
Novato family wins ABC's 'The Great Christmas Light Fight'
New California laws in 2020
FasTrak wants to keep secret how it handles tolls and penalties
Show More
Kaiser mental health workers on strike in CA
SF's new transit chief, Jeff Tumlin talks traffic solutions
USPS prepares for busiest shipping week of the year
Warriors named 'Franchise of the Decade'
PG&E urged to revise bankruptcy plan
More TOP STORIES News