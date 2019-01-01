Traffic

3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash in Emeryville

EMBED <>More Videos

Three women are dead after a crash between an SUV and big rig on I-80 in Emeryville.

Updated 22 minutes ago
EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Three family members died and a 17-year-old boy suffered major injuries when their vehicle crashed into a big-rig stopped on the side of westbound I-80 in Emeryville early Thursday morning, a CHP spokesman said.

At about 1:20 a.m., a silver Ford Escape crashed into the big-rig stopped on the side of westbound Highway 80 west of Powell Street on the curve of the highway near the Oakland-Emeryville border, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.

Two women and a man died in the crash while the 17-year-old, a family member of the three victims who died, was taken to a hospital, Baza said.

They were reportedly coming from San Pablo, perhaps headed towards San Francisco.

Speed may have been a factor in the crash, as well as wet road conditions from the recent stormy weather, he said.

"The combination of both is always not a good mix," Baza said.

The crash caused the closure of a lane of the highway, but it has since reopened, according to the CHP.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficemeryvillesemi crashfatal crashi 80crash
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
PG&E says its equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Updated 19 minutes ago
Russian River slowly receding, flooding remains at major level
Updated an hour ago
ABC7 News Morning Digest: Thursday
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 22 minutes ago
Accuweather Forecast: Dry today, tracking more rain
Bay Area teachers plan sickout to join striking Oakland teachers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
PG&E planned in 2013 to fix power line that may have started Camp Fire
Latin rock band 'Maná' coming to San Jose
Updated 2 hours ago
Snowplow driver finds woman alive inside car buried in snow
Updated 25 minutes ago
Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns
Updated 2 hours ago
SF public defender Adachi remembered as a warrior for poor, minority communities
More TOP STORIES News