3 family members die, 17-year-old injured in I-80 crash in Emeryville

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Three family members died and a 17-year-old boy suffered major injuries when their vehicle crashed into a big-rig stopped on the side of westbound I-80 in Emeryville early Thursday morning, a CHP spokesman said.At about 1:20 a.m., a silver Ford Escape crashed into the big-rig stopped on the side of westbound Highway 80 west of Powell Street on the curve of the highway near the Oakland-Emeryville border, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.Two women and a man died in the crash while the 17-year-old, a family member of the three victims who died, was taken to a hospital, Baza said.They were reportedly coming from San Pablo, perhaps headed towards San Francisco.Speed may have been a factor in the crash, as well as wet road conditions from the recent stormy weather, he said."The combination of both is always not a good mix," Baza said.The crash caused the closure of a lane of the highway, but it has since reopened, according to the CHP.