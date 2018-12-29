TRAFFIC

Accident shuts down part of Interstate 280 in San Francisco

This image shows an accident on Interstate 280 in San Francisco, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. (@SFFFLocal798/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A car crash has shut down several northbound lanes of Interstate 280 at Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco.

The accident involving at least two cars was first reported around 6:15 p.m.

Officials say there are injuries, but did not go into further details.

A Traffic Alert was issued at 5:32 p.m. when all lanes were closed.

A single lane is back open, but there is no etimated time for when the other lanes will be clear.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
