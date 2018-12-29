Crews on scene at multi vehicle accident on 280NB near Alemany. Please avoid the area and possibly use San Jose Exit to avoid getting stuck in traffic. @CHPSanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/kTKBEme5DE — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 30, 2018

A car crash has shut down several northbound lanes of Interstate 280 at Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco.The accident involving at least two cars was first reported around 6:15 p.m.Officials say there are injuries, but did not go into further details.A Traffic Alert was issued at 5:32 p.m. when all lanes were closed.A single lane is back open, but there is no etimated time for when the other lanes will be clear.