SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --A car crash has shut down several northbound lanes of Interstate 280 at Alemany Blvd. in San Francisco.
The accident involving at least two cars was first reported around 6:15 p.m.
Officials say there are injuries, but did not go into further details.
A Traffic Alert was issued at 5:32 p.m. when all lanes were closed.
A single lane is back open, but there is no etimated time for when the other lanes will be clear.
Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.
Crews on scene at multi vehicle accident on 280NB near Alemany. Please avoid the area and possibly use San Jose Exit to avoid getting stuck in traffic. @CHPSanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/kTKBEme5DE— SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 30, 2018