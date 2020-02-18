'All clear' given at San Jose Diridon Station after bomb threat

ALL CLEAR at San Jose Diridon station after earlier reports of bomb threat. Passengers now being allowed back in the station. Station was cleared for about 2 hours @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/yjhlGxzoJk — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 18, 2020

And now, the mad dash of people trying to make the first @Caltrain out of San Jose, headed towards San Francisco. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/rxdQrCQFbR — Julian Glover (@JulianGABC7) February 18, 2020

Northbound trains will be originating from the Santa Clara station this morning until further notice. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 18, 2020

Due to police activity at SJ Diridon, trains will delayed this morning. Currently, train 305 is 25” late out of SJD. Trains 207 is 18” down & 309 is 12” down at TAM. #Caltrain — Caltrain (@Caltrain) February 18, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An "all clear" has been given at San Jose Diridon Station in San Jose after a bomb threat prompted the closure of the station.A bomb threat Tuesday morning has prompted the shutdown of the Diridon Caltrain station in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.The shutdown began at 5:47 a.m. following the threat, which brought a bomb squad to investigate at the station at 65 Cahill St.As of shortly after 7 a.m., northbound trains out of Caltrain's maintenance facility in San Jose were bypassing the Diridon station and starting service at the Santa Clara station.Trains are delayed by up to 60 minutes and there is no estimate for when regular service will resume, according to Caltrain.