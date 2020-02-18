Traffic

'All clear' given at San Jose Diridon Station after bomb threat

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- An "all clear" has been given at San Jose Diridon Station in San Jose after a bomb threat prompted the closure of the station.




THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE, PREVIOUS VERSION BELOW:

A bomb threat Tuesday morning has prompted the shutdown of the Diridon Caltrain station in San Jose on Tuesday morning, according to the transit agency.

The shutdown began at 5:47 a.m. following the threat, which brought a bomb squad to investigate at the station at 65 Cahill St.

As of shortly after 7 a.m., northbound trains out of Caltrain's maintenance facility in San Jose were bypassing the Diridon station and starting service at the Santa Clara station.

Trains are delayed by up to 60 minutes and there is no estimate for when regular service will resume, according to Caltrain.

