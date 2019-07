Backup from Bay Bridge crash has reached the toll plaza...metering lights on early at 5:10am. pic.twitter.com/3MNwOwM5wj — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 1, 2019

Bay Bridge crash- WB 80 before Yerba Buena Island Tunnel, right lane blocked, 4 vehicles involved. pic.twitter.com/4g7np7GsFK — Alexis Smith (@AlexisABC7) July 1, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are now clear following a multi-car crash before Treasure Island Monday morning.The crash caused significant delays during the morning commute.