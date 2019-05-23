BART reviewing 4 new gate options to stop fare evaders; considering fare hike

Hey @SFBART riders! Here are the 4 possible options for new gates that the BART board will consider tomorrow morning. The hope is that these will reduce the number of gate jumpers - which they say has resulted in a revenue loss of $25 million #SFBART #BetterBayArea pic.twitter.com/vt7nmJ9Wvh — Liz Kreutz (@ABCLiz) May 22, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- BART released images Wednesday for four new gate options they're considering in order to crack down on fare evaders.The four options will be presented to the Board of Directors at a Board Meeting Thursday morning, the same day they will review a 5.4 percent fare hike.One of the options is what is currently used in New York City; another is used in Boston.Bevan Dufty, the BART Board of Directors president, told ABC7 the most likely - and least expensive choice - will be one that adds a second, higher gate. It said it will cost $15 million, versus some which would cost more than $100 million.If implemented, BART hopes these gates will help curb the number of people who jump over them, which they say results in a $25 million loss each year.While ABC7 was talking with Dufty at the Glen Park station, we saw several people jump the gates, including one person who went to a more extreme measure to get through without paying by pulling the fire alarm.The BART Board of Directors is also considering a fare hike of 5.4 percent that would go into effect in 2020. Dufty says that's a roughly 40-50 cent increase per ride.The fare would then increase 3.7 percent every two years until 2028."I think our riders want a world class system and I think where we are right now is it's going to take four or five years to get there," Dufty said. "But we're going to have over 1,000 new trains; we're going to have a new train control system."Dufty said the money will also go towards beefing up security. They hope to hire 19 new police officers.It's an increase some riders say is just a Bay Area reality."I won't raise a fuss if it happens," rider Hannah Rosenzweig told ABC7. "It' so expensive here already, it's just like one more thing."But new gates? That might be a different story."Let me tell you, kids are resourceful and we're going to figure out a way over that wall," Radio Rahim, who lives in LA but grew up Oakland, said. "We're not going to let Trump build the wall. We're not going to let BART build the wall either."