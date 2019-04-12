BART General Manager Grace Crunican to retire in July

BART General Manager Grace Crunican just announced she will be retiring July 9. Grace has done so much for this agency over her eight years here - especially focusing us on system reinvestment - and she’s built leadership within the agency, setting BART up for future success. — Rebecca Saltzman (@RebeccaForBART) April 11, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART General Manager Grace Crunican unexpectedly announced Thursday that she will retire in July.This means walking away from a job that pays her more than $500,000 a year.Previously, Crunican served for eight years as the director of Seattle's Department of Transportation. She also worked as a deputy in the federal transit administration.BART director Debora Allen, who represents Walnut Creek, calls Crunican a strong leader and says she had no idea the retirement was coming.However, according to Allen, Crunican had clashed with a trio of board members who didn't like her idea to beef up law enforcement in the stations.State Senator Steve Glazer, a long time BART critic, says the resignation of BART Police Chief Carlos Rojas earlier this month could have been a clue.BART's approval rating has hit a record low. Customer satisfaction was down to 56 percent this past year. A reinvestment plan called Horizon 2027 was aimed at improving the rider experience. This year there will be major changes like the Silicon Valley extension, a youth fare discount program, more than 40 new escalators, 24 new canopies, 1,200 new cars and possibly an ambassador program.Crunican said her last day will be on July 9.