Bay Area ferry fleet transitioning to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel

San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell announced that the Bay Area's ferry fleet is making the transition to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell announced that the Bay Area's ferry fleet is making the transition to 100 percent renewable diesel fuel.

The fuel comes from sources like vegetable oils and animal fats, and experts say it can reduce greenhouse gases in engine emissions by more than half.

"We are taking this bold step. And when we do, we will become the first region in the entire country to achieve this goal," Mayor Ferrell said. "Let me repeat that, once again in the city of San Francisco, we will be the first in the country to lead on the environment."

Besides the ferries and other commercial lines, San Francisco's fire boats will also be making the switch.

The department marked the achievement on Thursday with a display for anyone lucky enough to be looking out onto the bay.

