Traffic

Cement truck flips on Hwy 101 overpass in San Francisco, raining gravel on cars below

By Thomas M. Rizza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cement truck was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it somehow tipped on its side on the overpass at 9th St. and dumped its load onto a handful of cars below.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. during rush hour traffic.

The driver had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

But cars parked along 10th St. between Bryant and Brannan streets were covered in cement.

For car owner Karl Vandyke, it's an unlucky parking spot. Four months ago, city workers were cutting out a eucalyptus tree when the stump fell out of a bin and smashed his car, parked in the very same spot.

"It's tough being in San Francisco," said Vandyke. "Tough working, tough living, tough driving, tough parking."

But another car owner had a different reaction upon seeing his Tesla covered in cement.

"I was just impressed that something like that could happen," laughed Sage Oliva. "It's wild!"

Crews were able to get the dump truck off the roadway at about 8:50 p.m. Caltrans crews spent hours cleaning up the mess.

A Caltrans superintendent was sent to the scene to check to make sure the highway is structurally sound.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsan franciscohighway 101cement trucktraffic accidenttrucks
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News