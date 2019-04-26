Cement truck flips on Hwy 101 overpass in San Francisco, raining gravel on cars below

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A cement truck was traveling northbound on Highway 101 when it somehow tipped on its side on the overpass at 9th St. and dumped its load onto a handful of cars below.It happened at about 3:30 p.m. during rush hour traffic.The driver had minor injuries. No one else was hurt.But cars parked along 10th St. between Bryant and Brannan streets were covered in cement.For car owner Karl Vandyke, it's an unlucky parking spot. Four months ago, city workers were cutting out a eucalyptus tree when the stump fell out of a bin and smashed his car, parked in the very same spot."It's tough being in San Francisco," said Vandyke. "Tough working, tough living, tough driving, tough parking."But another car owner had a different reaction upon seeing his Tesla covered in cement."I was just impressed that something like that could happen," laughed Sage Oliva. "It's wild!"Crews were able to get the dump truck off the roadway at about 8:50 p.m. Caltrans crews spent hours cleaning up the mess.A Caltrans superintendent was sent to the scene to check to make sure the highway is structurally sound.