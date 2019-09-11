Crash blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes on approach to Bay Bridge

WB580 JAMMED TO BAY BRIDGE. WB 80 is moving thru the Berkeley curve to the toll plaza. Live pic from SKY7- pic.twitter.com/xC9KRXCahn — Frances Dinglasan (@FrancesABC7) September 11, 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT - Overturned crash heading to Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. left lanes blocked pic.twitter.com/d2kEMnr78x — Frances Dinglasan (@FrancesABC7) September 11, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A transit bus was involved in a crash with three vehicles on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge.The crash is blocking three lanes of westbound I-580 at the connector to I-80 on the approach to the Bay Bridge.Traffic is backed up for miles past the Maze.Minor injuries were reported.