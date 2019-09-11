Traffic

Crash blocks 3 WB I-580 lanes on approach to Bay Bridge

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A transit bus was involved in a crash with three vehicles on the westbound approach to the Bay Bridge.

The crash is blocking three lanes of westbound I-580 at the connector to I-80 on the approach to the Bay Bridge.

Traffic is backed up for miles past the Maze.

Minor injuries were reported.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.


