Delays expected as Highway 101 construction project in San Francisco starts early due to shelter-in-place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A major construction project along Highway 101 in San Francisco is beginning overnight.The 101 Alemany Project was slated to start in July, but travel along Bay Area highways is down 40-60 percent, according to Caltrans, and because of that it's been pushed up.All northbound lanes of Highway 101 will be closed at the Alemany Circle starting at 6 am Friday.There will be a detour along Interstate 280 but traffic is expected in both directions. Bart Ney of Caltrans says this is the biggest project the state has planned for 2020.They thought it would take 18 days but they've worked with the contractor and it should now be finished in 10.Crews will be replacing the deck of the roadway along Highway 101 near Alemany Circle. The section is 70 years old and in need of replacement."We're seeing some cracking we're seeing some concretes falling so it's just time," says Ney.The process is expected to be a loud one as crews will be breaking through old concrete over the course of the next ten days.Ney says that the contractor will be using saw hammers instead of jackhammers and that should help with some of the noise."I've heard a bit of the prep work construction in early early hours of the night," said Christine Dumkey who lives nearby.Like many others she's okay and actually excited about the project starting early.Deanne Franklin is hopeful that she's able to notice the differences when it's all said and done."If this can smooth it out and make it a little bit of an easier way to get where I'm going I'd be very happy."Crews will start on the northbound lanes and then in a few days move to the southbound lanes. Northbound drivers will face a detour during the entire 10 day project.