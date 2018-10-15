CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --True or False? Sports cars are more likely to get pulled over compared to other models.
"The idea that we stop 'Sports Cars' more often is a total myth, but we are looking for vehicles speeding or driving in a reckless manner, which often times lead to DUI" said the Contra Costa CHP on its Facebook page.
The department shared a picture after pulling over a driver in a black sports car in Pleasant Hill .
"Thankfully we were able to stop this driver and get him off the roadway before a collision occurred," said the CHP.