TICKETS

CHP says it's a myth 'sports cars' get pulled over more often

EMBED </>More Videos

"The idea that we stop 'Sports Cars' more often is a total myth, but we are looking for vehicles speeding or driving in a reckless manner, which often times lead to DUI" said the Contra Costa CHP. (CHP - Contra Costa )

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
True or False? Sports cars are more likely to get pulled over compared to other models.

RELATED: How to avoid getting a ticket while you're driving

"The idea that we stop 'Sports Cars' more often is a total myth, but we are looking for vehicles speeding or driving in a reckless manner, which often times lead to DUI" said the Contra Costa CHP on its Facebook page.

RELATED: CHP tickets driver for going too slow in fast lane


The department shared a picture after pulling over a driver in a black sports car in Pleasant Hill .

VIDEO: Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.

"Thankfully we were able to stop this driver and get him off the roadway before a collision occurred," said the CHP.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficticketsCHPspeedingDUIcarsreckless drivingroad safetyu.s. & worlddrivingPleasant HillCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TICKETS
Warriors waiving ticket fees through November
Contra Costa Co. CHP shames driver caught cheating carpool system
CHP tickets slow driver in fast lane
Pacifica button collector's $751 StubHub flub
More tickets
TRAFFIC
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
With city approval, JUMP expands e-bike pilot program
1250 scooters return to SF streets, as judge turns down lawsuit from rejected company
More Traffic
Top Stories
Calistoga businesses taking a hit from PG&E power shutdown
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Fatal crash shuts down southbound Hwy 101 in San Jose
Fremont Street in SF partially reopened after 20 day closure
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days
Watch the 49ers take on the Packers on MNF on ABC7!
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $654M for Tuesday drawing
Show More
Meghan and Harry's baby and the line to the throne
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Several North Bay schools cancel classes due to fire-related outages
Cancer survivor told to cover face at restaurant
Kids' epic freakout captured at 'haunted' car wash
More News